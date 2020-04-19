India, Kazakhstan strategic partners: Modi

India, Kazakhstan strategic partners; solidarity during challenging times strengthens bond: Modi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 19 2020, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 21:59 ist
Reuters/File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India and Kazakhstan are strategic partners and a demonstration of solidarity during challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic further strengthens the bonds between the two countries.

He was responding to a tweet by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who thanked India for sending medical supplies to help it counter coronavirus.

"Thank you President Tokayev @TokayevKZ for your warm words. India and Kazakhstan are strategic partners and cooperation and demonstration of solidarity during such challenging times further strengthens the bond of friendship between the two countries," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, thanking Modi for the medical supplies, Tokayev tweeted, "This high mark of friendship & solidarity is made even at a time when India banned export of drugs abroad."

