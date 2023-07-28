India keen to be 'trusted' chip partner, supplier, says PM Modi

India wants to emerge as a trusted partner for the semiconductor industry and is keen to be a chip supplier for the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, as he steps up efforts to attract global investors to establish production in the country.

Earlier at the SemiconIndia conference in Modi's home state of Gujarat, US chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Chief Technical Officer Mark Papermaster announced plans to invest around $400 million in the country over the next five years and build its largest design centre in the tech hub of Bengaluru.