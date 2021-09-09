India lands military aircraft on highway near border with Pakistan, demonstrates war-preparedness

The Indian Air Force on Thursday demonstrated its preparedness for conflict situations by landing its C-130J Super Hercules aircraft on a national highway close to the country’s border with Pakistan.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari were onboard the aircraft, which landed on the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) built recently on the Satta-Gandharv stretch of the National Highway 925 A near Barmer in Rajasthan, just 40 kilometres away from the India-Pakistan border. A Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jet of the IAF also took part in mock emergency landing on the national highway to mark the inauguration of the ELF.

This was the first time a national highway was used for landing the IAF's aircraft.

India will also formally add the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) Barak 8 in the arsenal of its air force on Thursday, as its security environment turned more challenging with continuing military stand-off with China and Pakistan gaining a strategic edge with the return of Taliban in power in Afghanistan. The MRSAM Barak 8 missile system was developed by the Israel Aerospace Industries and the Defence Research and Development Organisation of India.

The ELF near the India-Pakistan border was the first to be built on a national highway. The Agra-Lucknow expressway, which is controlled by the State Government of Uttar Pradesh, also had such an emergency landing strip and the fighter jets had in the past landed and taken off from it as part of drills.

“Construction of the emergency landing field in the vicinity of the international border signalled how prepared we are to protect the nation from any threat,” Singh said. Gadkari said that similar ELFs would be built at 19 other places across the country.

The work on the ELF commenced in July 2019 and was completed in January 2021 with a total expenditure of Rs 32.95 crore. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) engaged a private company to build the 3.5-kilometre-long landing strip under the supervision of the IAF. It will be used for flow of normal road traffic. But in case it has to be used as an ELF during emergency situation like war or natural disasters, the service road will be used for smooth flow of road traffic. The ELF will be able to facilitate landing by all aircraft of the IAF.

In addition to the ELF, three helipads were also constructed in nearby Kundanpura, Singhania and Bakhasar villages, as required by the IAF and the Indian Army.

The ELFs are being built on the expressways and the National Highways so that they can be used by the military aircraft for landings and take-offs in case the normal runways and landing strips in the IAF bases or the civilian airports are damaged by enemy bombings during war. They can also be used during other emergencies, including during natural disasters.