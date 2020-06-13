India, Lao PDR highlight need for global cooperation in post-COVID world

India and the Lao PDR on Friday agreed on the need for international cooperation to prepare for a post-COVID world.

During their telephonic conversation on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Lao People's Democratic Republic counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith also exchanged views on the health and economic challenges posed by the pandemic.

An official statement said that Modi commended the effective measures taken by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic in Lao PDR.

"Both leaders agreed on the need for international cooperation, and for sharing of best-practices and experiences, in order to prepare for the post-COVID world," the statement said.

PM Modi highlighted India's historic and cultural links with the Lao PDR and expressed satisfaction at being involved in the restoration of the World Heritage Site at Vat Phou.

PM Thongloun Sisoulith thanked Modi for India's support for Lao PDR's development programmes, in capacity-building and for scholarships.

The prime minister reiterated India's commitment to continue its development partnership with the Lao PDR, a valued partner in India's extended neighbourhood, the statement said.