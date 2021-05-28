India lashes out at UN General Assembly President for remarks on J&K

India on Friday lashed out at President of the United Nations General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, after he said that Pakistan was duty-bound to raise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir during discussions in the international organization.

New Delhi dismissed the remarks by the President of the General Assembly as “misleading and prejudiced”.

Bozkir was on a visit to Pakistan. He said that India and Pakistan should refrain from changing the status of Jammu and Kashmir. He was addressing a news conference along with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Thursday. He went on to say that a solution to the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) should be found through peaceful means in accordance with the United Nations Charter and the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council. He also drew a comparison between the issues of J&K and Palestine.

His statements irked India, which expressed its “strong opposition” to the “unwarranted references” made by him with respect to Jammu and Kashmir during his visit to Pakistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement in New Delhi stressing that J&K was a union territory of India. The remarks by the UN General Assembly President that Pakistan was “duty-bound” to raise the issue of J&K in the UN more strongly were “unacceptable”, Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the MEA, stated. “Nor indeed is there any basis for comparison to other global situations.”

Bozkir is a Turkish diplomat and was elected to the office of the President of the UN General Assembly in June 2020. His term will end next month.

“When an incumbent President of the UN General Assembly makes misleading and prejudiced remarks, he does great disservice to the office he occupies The PGA’s behaviour is truly regrettable and surely diminishes his standing on the global platform,” the MEA spokesperson said in New Delhi.

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in August 2019 moved to strip J&K of its special status and reorganize the state into two union territories, Pakistan renewed its campaign against India and repeatedly raised the issue in the United Nations General Assembly. China and Turkey are among the few nations that supported Pakistan. India, however, strongly countered Pakistan’s campaign on the issue of J&K in UN General Assembly.

Islamabad’s bid to raise the issue in the UN Security Council was also countered by New Delhi.