India launches latest communication satellite CMS-01

India launches latest communication satellite CMS-01 on board Polar rocket

The satellite will have a life span of over seven years, according to ISRO

PTI
PTI, Sriharikota,
  • Dec 17 2020, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2020, 18:04 ist
Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-50 set to launch CMS-01 communication satellite into orbit. Credit: PTI Photo

India successfully launched its latest communication satellite CMS-01 on board its Polar rocket from the spaceport here on Thursday, the second and last launch this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ISRO's trusted polar satellite launch vehicle--PSLV-C50-- injected the satellite around 20 minutes after the lift-off from the second launch pad at the spaceport of Sriharikota

CMS-01 is the 42nd communication satellite of the space agency and it is envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum covering India, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands. The satellite will have a life span of over seven years, according to ISRO.

PSLV-C50 is the 22nd flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (equipped with six strap-on motors), and it was the 77th launch vehicle mission from Sriharikota, about 120 km from Chennai.

It follows the successful launch of PSLV-C49 (EOS-01) earth observation satellite and nine customer spacecraft on November 7 which was ISRO's first mission of the year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Today's launch is the last one of 2020 for ISRO.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

ISRO
PSLV
Satellite Launch

What's Brewing

Srinagar records coldest night of the season

Srinagar records coldest night of the season

Bubble 'prisons' to BLM, cricket confronted reality

Bubble 'prisons' to BLM, cricket confronted reality

Alibaba develops tech for customers to detect Uighurs

Alibaba develops tech for customers to detect Uighurs

Will children be able to get Covid-19 vaccines?

Will children be able to get Covid-19 vaccines?

 