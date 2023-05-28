India leaving behind slavery, says PM Modi at inauguration of the new Parliament building

Emphasising that the new Parliament building is the symbol of India leaving behind the mentality of slavery, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the world is looking towards India's determination, its citizens’ vigour, and the life of human power in India with respect and hope.

Inaugurating the new building, which according to the Prime Minister is the "perfect example of co-existence of the old and the new", he said the world moves forward when India moves forward even as he underlined that the new structure would invoke the development of the world from the development of India.

Noting that the country has resumed its journey after years of slavery and losing much, he said, "Amrit Kaal is a period of forging new dimensions of development while preserving our heritage. This is Amrit Kaal giving a new direction to the nation. This is Amrit Kaal fulfilling innumerable aspirations.”

He said India is not only a democratic nation, but also the mother of democracy, and the new Parliament complex will witness realisation of our 'developed India' resolution. "Our democracy is our inspiration, our Constitution our resolve; Parliament is the best representative of this inspiration, resolution," he said.

Referring to the construction of the new building, he said that there are a few moments in every country's history that are "immortalised", and some dates become the "immortal signature" on the face of time. "The 28th of May, 2023 is one such day. People of India have given themselves a gift for the Amrit Mahotsav”, he said.

Modi referred to the installation of Sengol in Lok Sabha and said it is a "sacred symbol of the transfer of power" and that it is "our good fortune that we could restore" its dignity. This Sengol will keep on inspiring us during the proceedings of the House, he said.

He also said that the Vedas teach the principles of democratic assemblies and committees, and also mentioned the Mahabharata as a text where one can find the description of a Republic. He said India has lived and breathed democracy in Vaishali. “The Anubhav Mantappa of Lord Basweswara is a thing of pride for all of us," he said.

Delving into the past, he said centuries of slavery have robbed India of its golden period of prosperity and architecture, but India of the 21st century is filled with confidence.

"Today’s India is leaving behind the mentality of slavery and embracing that ancient glory of art. This new Parliament building is a living example of this endeavour. This building has virasat (heritage) as well as vastu (architecture), kala (art) as well as kaushal (skill), sanskriti (culture) as well as notes of Samvidhan (Constitution)," he said, adding that the interiors of Lok Sabha are themed on the national bird peacock and Rajya Sabha on the national flower lotus.

The Parliament premises have the national tree, banyan. The new building incorporates the specialities of different parts of the country -- granite from Rajasthan, timber from Maharashtra and carpet by Bhadhoi artisans. “We witness the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat in every particle of this building”, he said.