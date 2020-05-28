India lifts curbs on paracetamol exports

Government on Thursday lifted restrictions on the export of active pharmaceutical ingredients of paracetamol, the common pain reliever drug, a Directorate General of Foreign Trade notification said

Export curbs were imposed on paracetamol and formulations made from the compound in March by the government to shore up domestic supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, the government had removed the curbs on shipments of formulations made from paracetamol.

Now, it has removed restrictions on paracetamol APIs also.

India's exports of formulations of paracetamol were to the tune of 5.4 billion dollars between April 2019 and January 2020.