India likely to ban 54 Chinese apps: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 14 2022, 10:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 10:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The Indian government is likely to ban 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to India’s security, news agency ANI reported on Monday citing sources.

More details awaited.

India
China
Chinese apps

