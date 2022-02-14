India likely to ban 54 Chinese apps: Report

The Indian government is likely to ban 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to India’s security, news agency ANI reported on Monday citing sources.
Govt of India to ban 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to India’s security: Sources
— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
More details awaited.
