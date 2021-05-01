India likely to get first shipment of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine on May 1

As India launches the third phase of its inoculation drive against Covid-19, it expects delivery of Russia's Sputnik V vaccines on Saturday, May 1.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is responsible for the marketing of Sputnik V globally, had said that the vaccines would arrive in India by May 1.

The RDIF Chief hopes that these vaccines will help India during its explosive second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, but he did not specify the quantity of the shipment. “The first doses will be delivered on May 1," RDIF chief executive officer Kirill Dmitriev said.

As per a report by Mint, the Indian Ambassador to Russia, Bala Venkatesh Varma, recently said that India will start vaccinating citizens with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine early in May. However, no date was specified.

A spokesperson for Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, which is a partner for the vaccine in India, has said that no specific date has been decided for the launch of this vaccine and that the government, RDIF and Dr Reddy's are still in talks about the price of the vaccine.

RDIF had last year said that they would price the vaccine at less than Rs 750 ($10) per dose in international markets, but it would vary in different countries.

After Covishield and Covaxin, Sputnik V is the third vaccine India has given go-ahead to, and is in talks with other vaccine manufacturers for import.

This consignment is expected to boost India's vaccination drive as many states have flagged shortage and unavailability of vaccines ahead of the third phase.

India reported a whopping 4 lakh plus Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the biggest spike ever.