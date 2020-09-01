India likely to host Quad Foreign Ministers' meet amid border stand-off with China

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to host his counterparts from the United States, Japan and Australia in New Delhi within the next few months to give a fillip to the Quad – a coalition the four democratic nations forged to counter communist China in Indo-Pacific.

“There’s going to be (a) meeting of the Quad, a ministerial meeting with the Quad this fall in Delhi – that’s the intention anyway – in person,” Stephen Biegun, US Deputy Secretary of State, said during a webinar.

Jaishankar will host US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne for the conclave of the Quad, along with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi or whoever replaces him in case of a change of guard following appointment of the successor of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who recently resigned.

A source in New Delhi said that if the US Secretary of State and the Foreign Ministers of Japan and Australia could not come for the conclave in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the External Affairs Minister might join them through video conference to hold a virtual meet.

The meeting of the Quad Foreign Ministers is being planned amid China’s growing belligerence, not only along its disputed boundary with India, but also in South China Sea, East China Sea and elsewhere in Indo-Pacific.

India, US, Australia and Japan had first launched the 'quad' in 2007, but the initiative had fizzled out very soon. The four nations, however, re-launched the 'quad' in Manila in November 2017 – ostensibly to create a bulwark of democratic nations to counter expansionist moves of China in the Indo-Pacific region.

The senior diplomats of the four nations had several meetings ever since the quad was re-launched. It was elevated to the level of Foreign Ministers when US Secretary of State hosted his counterparts from Japan, Australia and India on the side-line of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2019.

Biegun noted that while the US was keen to make India an important part of its Indo-Pacific vision, New Delhi too showed “willingness to break out of really what was decades of neutrality” and realized that it could no longer remain a “passive player” in the region. He was speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, which took place virtually.

Despite joining US, Japan and Australia to relaunch the 'quad', India in 2018 called for an inclusive Indo-Pacific – obviously just to ensure that it does not appear overtly adversarial to China and derail the process to mend the bilateral ties, which had hit a new low over the 72-day-long military stand-off at Doklam Plateau in Bhutan in June-August, 2017.

New Delhi, however, now seems to have renewed interests in Quad, particularly in the wake of the aggressive moves by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to alter the status quo along the disputed boundary with India in eastern Ladakh since April-May this year. The Indian Army too deployed additional troops in response to the Chinese PLA’s moves along the Line of Actual Control or the de facto boundary between the two nations, resulting in a stand-off, which could not be resolved so far despite several rounds of talks between the diplomats and the senior military commanders.

“I’d say this Quad concept has really helped India find a place in the Indo-Pacific – in the larger Indo-Pacific theatre,” the US Deputy Secretary of State said late on Monday. “It is also obviously indeed in our interest to have India as a partner”.