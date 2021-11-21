India logs 10,488 new Covid cases, 313 deaths

India reported 10,488 new Covid cases and 313 deaths in the past 24 hours with 12,329 recoveries, according to Union Health Ministry data.
The death toll currently stands at 4,65,662 and total recoveries are at 3,39,22,037.
India's active caseload stands at 1,22,714, the lowest in 532 days. Active cases comprise less than 1 per cent of the total cases, currently at 0.36 per cent. This is the lowest since March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 0.98 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is at 0.94 per cent.
More to follow...
