India logs 1,109 new Covid-19 cases; 43 deaths

A reduction of 147 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 08 2022, 11:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2022, 11:11 ist
A health worker prepares to inoculate a child with a dose of the Covid-19. Credit: AFP Photo

India saw a single-day rise of 1,109 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,30,33,067, while the active cases have further declined to 11,492, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,21,573 with 43 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 147 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.23 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,00,002, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 185.38 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

