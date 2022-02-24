India logs 14,148 new Covid-19 cases, 302 deaths

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 24 2022, 08:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 09:02 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

As many as 14,148 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in India over the past 24 hours, according to data available with the Union health ministry on Thursday morning. Besides, 302 deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,12,924.

More to follow...

