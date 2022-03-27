India logs 1,421 new coronavirus cases, 149 deaths

India logs 1,421 new coronavirus cases, 149 deaths

1,826 persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 27 2022, 09:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2022, 09:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

India on Sunday recorded 1,421 new coronavirus cases and 149 fatalities in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

1,826 persons recovered in the same time. Active cases now stand at 16,187.

Meanwhile, India and the Maldives on Saturday agreed to mutually recognise the Covid-19 vaccine certificates issued by each other, a move that will facilitate easier travel between the two countries and give a boost to the tourism sector.

Regular international flights are set to resume from Sunday with airports and airlines getting ready for normal overseas operations.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Covid-19
India News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Skyrocketing fuel prices hit the roof

DH Toon | Skyrocketing fuel prices hit the roof

Empire Theatre building, an icon of old Bengaluru, goes

Empire Theatre building, an icon of old Bengaluru, goes

In Bommanahalli, residents worry about rains and drains

In Bommanahalli, residents worry about rains and drains

Online courses: A mixed bag of experiences

Online courses: A mixed bag of experiences

A ‘family man’: The importance of being Azad

A ‘family man’: The importance of being Azad

IPL's heroes who came, conquered and went into oblivion

IPL's heroes who came, conquered and went into oblivion

 