India logs 1,421 new coronavirus cases, 149 deaths

India on Sunday recorded 1,421 new coronavirus cases and 149 fatalities in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

1,826 persons recovered in the same time. Active cases now stand at 16,187.

Meanwhile, India and the Maldives on Saturday agreed to mutually recognise the Covid-19 vaccine certificates issued by each other, a move that will facilitate easier travel between the two countries and give a boost to the tourism sector.

Regular international flights are set to resume from Sunday with airports and airlines getting ready for normal overseas operations.

More to follow...

