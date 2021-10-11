India logs 18,132 new Covid-19 cases, 193 deaths

India reported 18,132 new Covid-19 infections and 193 deaths on Monday with 21,563 recovering from the disease.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 17 straight days.

Sunday's figures pushed India's coronavirus death toll to 4,50,782. India's recovery rate is 97.99 per cent and total recoveries are 3,32,93,478.

Active cases stand at 2,27,347, comprising 0.68 per cent of the total infections.

