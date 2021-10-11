India logs 18,132 new Covid-19 cases, 193 deaths

India logs 18,132 new Covid-19 cases, 193 deaths

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 17 straight days

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 11 2021, 09:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 09:19 ist
Beneficiaries wait in an observation room after receiving Covid-19 vaccine dose at a free vaccination camp organised by the Delhi government, in New Delhi, Sunday. Credit: PTI Photo

India reported 18,132 new Covid-19 infections and 193 deaths on Monday with 21,563 recovering from the disease.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 17 straight days.

Sunday's figures pushed India's coronavirus death toll to 4,50,782. India's recovery rate is 97.99 per cent and total recoveries are 3,32,93,478.

Active cases stand at 2,27,347, comprising 0.68 per cent of the total infections.

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

Afghan Shiites stunned but not broken by mosque blast

Afghan Shiites stunned but not broken by mosque blast

Prize money for T20 World Cup winners announced

Prize money for T20 World Cup winners announced

 