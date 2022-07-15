India logs 20,038 new Covid-19 cases, 47 more deaths

In the last 24 hours, 16,994 recoveries were recorded

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 15 2022, 09:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 09:40 ist
The active case load increased to 1,39,073 while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.44 per cent. Credit: PTI Photo

India on Friday logged 20,038 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 4,37,10,027, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

In the last 24 hours, 16,994 recoveries and 47 new fatalities were recorded. 

The active caseload increased to 1,39,073 while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.44 per cent.

An increase of 2,997 cases was reported in the last 24 hours. 

More to follow...

