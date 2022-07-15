India logs 20,038 new Covid-19 cases, 47 more deaths

India on Friday logged 20,038 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 4,37,10,027, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

In the last 24 hours, 16,994 recoveries and 47 new fatalities were recorded.

The active caseload increased to 1,39,073 while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.44 per cent.

An increase of 2,997 cases was reported in the last 24 hours.

