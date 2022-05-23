India logs 2,022 new Covid-19 cases, 46 more deaths

DH Web Desk
  • May 23 2022, 08:58 ist
  • updated: May 23 2022, 08:58 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India on Monday logged 2,022 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 4,31,38,393, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The active cases dipped to 14,832 in the last 24 hours. 

The nation also reported 46 more deaths, pushing the death toll to 5,24,459. 

Meanwhile, the INSACOG has confirmed the presence of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of the coronavirus in India -- one case in Tamil Nadu and another in Telangana.

BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.

In a statement on Sunday, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said a 19-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu has been found infected with the BA.4 sub-variant of the virus.

