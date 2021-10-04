India logs 20,799 new Covid cases, 180 deaths

India logged 20,799 new Covid-19 cases and 180 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

There are currently 2,64,458 active cases of Covid-19 in the country.

The death toll climbed to 4,48,997, according to the data.

At least 26,718 more people recoevered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recoveries to 3,31,21,247.

India has so far administered 90,79,32,861 vaccine doses under its nationwide vaccination drive.