India logs 2,109 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths in 24 hours

India logs 2,109 Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths in 24 hours

The Covid-19 tally now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,74,909)

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 10 2023, 11:01 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 11:02 ist
Representational image. Credit: PTI Photo

 India has recorded 2,109 fresh Covid-19 infections, while the number of active cases have come down to 21,406 from 22,742, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.

The Covid-19 tally now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,74,909).

The death toll climbed to 5,31,722 with eight fatalities which includes those reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Also read | Covid is no longer global health emergency: WHO

At 21,406, the active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,21,781, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

