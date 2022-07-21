India logs 21,566 new Covid-19 cases, 45 more deaths

India on Thursday logged 21,566 fresh Covid-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

In the last 24 hours, 45 new fatalities were recorded, taking the overall toll to 5,25,870.

18,294 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours. The active caseload increased to 1,48,881 while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.25 per cent.

