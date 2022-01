India on Friday recorded 22,775 new Covid-19 cases — which took the active caseload to 104,781 — with 8,949 recoveries and 406 deaths, according to government data. The Omicron case count reached 1,431, from 1,270 a day earlier, indicating detection of 161 new cases of the variant.

The recovery rate was at 98.32 per cent.

More to follow...

