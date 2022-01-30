India logs 2.34 lakh Covid-19 cases, 893 deaths

The active case count was at 18,84,937, with a daily positivity rate of 14.5%

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 30 2022, 09:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2022, 09:15 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India on Sunday recorded 2,34,281 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, marginally lower from over 2.35 lakh Covid-19 cases recorded a day prior. The number of Covid-related deaths, however, increased to 893, from 871 a day ago.

The death toll stood at 4,94,091.

The active case count was at 18,84,937, with a daily positivity rate of 14.5 per cent.

So far, 1,65,70,60,692 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered, according to the health ministry data.

Meanwhile Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday virtually interacted with the health ministers and other senior officials of five states -- Odisha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal, urging them to monitor the case positivity rate on a daily basis and increase RT-PCR testing as most of the states exhibited lower number of tests.

The states were also advised to keep a close watch on the number of hospitalisations and deaths.

More to follow...

India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

