India logs 25,920 fresh coronavirus cases, 492 deaths

India on Friday added 25,920 more coronavirus cases and 492 fatalities, taking the country's total tally to 4.27 crore.

Active cases now stand at 2,92,092 and 66,254 persons recovered in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

Meanwhile the WHO said that the Omicron subvariant, BA.2, appeared to be “steadily increasing” in prevalence and that BA.2 had now become dominant in several Asian countries, including China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Philippines.

More to follow...

