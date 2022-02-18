India logs 25,920 fresh coronavirus cases, 492 deaths

India logs 25,920 fresh coronavirus cases, 492 deaths

Active cases now stand at 2,92,092 and 66,254 persons recovered in the last 24 hours

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 18 2022, 09:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2022, 09:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

India on Friday added 25,920 more coronavirus cases and 492 fatalities, taking the country's total tally to 4.27 crore.

Active cases now stand at 2,92,092 and 66,254 persons recovered in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

Meanwhile the WHO said that the Omicron subvariant, BA.2, appeared to be “steadily increasing” in prevalence and that BA.2 had now become dominant in several Asian countries, including China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Philippines.

More to follow...

 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH radio: Vikram's roller coaster journey post 'Mahaan'

DH radio: Vikram's roller coaster journey post 'Mahaan'

Netflix's 1st Arabic film stirs fierce morality debate

Netflix's 1st Arabic film stirs fierce morality debate

Mizoram man cycles over 1500 km from Aizawl to Kolkata

Mizoram man cycles over 1500 km from Aizawl to Kolkata

SII CEO urges Djokovic to get vaccinated against Covid

SII CEO urges Djokovic to get vaccinated against Covid

Elon Musk compares Trudeau with Hitler in a meme

Elon Musk compares Trudeau with Hitler in a meme

Did Covid contribute to more mental health disorders?

Did Covid contribute to more mental health disorders?

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

The world’s hardiest bacteria

The world’s hardiest bacteria

 