India logs 2,961 Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths in 24 hours

India logs 2,961 Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths in 24 hours

Following the new cases, the country's Covid-19 infection tally was recorded at 4.49 crore

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 06 2023, 11:31 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 11:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

India recorded 2,961 Covid-19 infections in a day while active cases dipped to 30,041 from 33,232 a day earlier, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,659 with 17 fatalities, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Following the new cases, the country's Covid-19 infection tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,67,250).

Also read | Covid is no longer global health emergency: WHO

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,05,550 and active cases now comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent, the ministry said.

According to the health ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

The unwelcome seaweed monster

The unwelcome seaweed monster

From crop raids to hot springs

From crop raids to hot springs

Essential playlist of Gordon Lightfoot

Essential playlist of Gordon Lightfoot

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

The India connect with coronation of British monarchs

The India connect with coronation of British monarchs

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

 