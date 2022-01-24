India logs 3.06 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 439 deaths

India on Monday reported 3,06,064 new Covid-19 cases and 439 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The active cases now stand at 22,49,335, while the overall toll is at 4,89,848.

In the last 24 hours, 2,43,495 persons recovered from the virus.

The nation's daily positivity rate now stands at 20.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 reproduction rate (R) has dropped considerably in the last three weeks after an upward movement in the first week of January, signaling a shrinking third wave, according to two scientific studies even as a government agency flags the virus’s community spread a fortnight ago.

Seven out of top 24 states with more than 10,000 active cases including Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal have an R value - a mark of the epidemic's ability to spread - of less than one on Sunday. For an epidemic to subside, the value of R has to drop below one.

More to follow...

