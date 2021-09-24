India logs 31,382 new Covid-19 cases, 318 deaths - Active cases lowest in 188 days

Active Covid-19 cases in country lowest in 188 days

The death toll climbed to 4,46,368 with 318 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am

  Sep 24 2021
India logged 31,382 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,35,94,803, while the active cases declined to 3,00,162, the lowest in 188 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The active cases comprise 0.89 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.78 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,478 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

