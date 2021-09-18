India records 35,662 new Covid-19 cases, 281 deaths

India logs 35,662 new Covid-19 cases and 281 deaths a day after record vaccination

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 18 2021, 09:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 10:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

India logged 35,662 new Covid-19 cases and 281 deaths on Saturday, a day after a record 2.5 crore vaccine doses were administered, data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

Active cases rose by 1,583 to 3,40,63, while 33,798 new recoveries pushed the recovery rate to 97.65 per cent.

With this, the country's total caseload rose to 3,34,17,390, while the death toll stands at 4,44,529.

More to follow...

