India logs 35,662 new Covid-19 cases and 281 deaths a day after record vaccination

India logged 35,662 new Covid-19 cases and 281 deaths on Saturday, a day after a record 2.5 crore vaccine doses were administered, data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.
Active cases rose by 1,583 to 3,40,63, while 33,798 new recoveries pushed the recovery rate to 97.65 per cent.
With this, the country's total caseload rose to 3,34,17,390, while the death toll stands at 4,44,529.
More to follow...
