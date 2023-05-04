India logs 3,962 Covid-19 cases, 22 deaths in 24 hours

India logs 3,962 new Covid-19 cases, 22 deaths in 24 hours

The death toll has increased to 5,31,606 with 22 deaths, which includes seven reconciled by Kerala

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 04 2023, 11:37 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 11:40 ist
Representational image. Credit: PTI File Photo

India has logged 3,962 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 36,244 from 40,177, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,606 with 22 deaths, which includes seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,60,678)

The active cases now comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.73 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,92,828 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

