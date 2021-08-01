India logs 41,831 new Covid-19 cases, 541 deaths

The active cases, which currently stand at 4,10,952 form 1.29% of the caseload

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 01 2021, 09:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 09:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

India on Sunday logged 41,831 new Covid-19 cases and 541 deaths, data uploaded by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at 8 am showed.

With this, the total cases tallied up to 3,16,55,824 and the death toll rose to 4,24,351.

39,258 individuals recovered from the viral infection, with the recovery rate now at 97.37 per cent.

The active cases, which currently stand at 4,10,952 form 1.29 per cent of the caseload.

More to follow...

