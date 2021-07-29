India logs 43,509 new Covid-19 cases, 640 deaths

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jul 29 2021, 09:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2021, 09:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

India on Thursday logged 43,509 new Covid-19 cases and 640 deaths according to data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country's caseload currently stands at 3,13,28,114, while the death toll adds up to 4,22,662.

38,465 individuals recovered from the viral infection, slowing the recovery rate to 97.39 per cent.

The 4,03,840 active cases comprise 1.27 per cent of the total cases.

