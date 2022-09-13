India logs 4,369 new coronavirus infections, 20 deaths

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 13 2022, 11:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2022, 11:22 ist
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, in Jammu, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Credit: PTI File Photo

India logged 4,369 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,45,04,949, while the active cases dipped to 46,347, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,185 with 20 fatalities, which includes seven deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

Also Read | Many lives could have been saved: Parliamentary panel raps govt on Covid toll

A decline of 829 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.  

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India
India News

