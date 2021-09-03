India logs 45,352 new Covid-19 cases, 366 fatalities

India on Friday reported 45,352 new Covid-19 cases and 366 fatalities, data from Union Health Ministry showed.

Of these, Kerala reported 32,097 new infections and 188 deaths on Thursday.

The total death toll mounted to 4,39,895.

India's active cases now stand at 3,99,778. Meanwhile, 3,20,63,616 people have so far recovered with 34,791 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

The country has so far administered 67,09,59,968 vaccine doses.

