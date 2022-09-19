India logs 4,858 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.71 per cent

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 19 2022, 10:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 10:23 ist
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample from a person for Covid-19 tests inside a mobile van, in Amritsar, Saturday, June 12, 2021. Credit: PTI File Photo

With 4,858 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,45,39,046, while the active cases increased to 48,027, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,28,355 with 18 fatalities, which includes eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.71 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 105 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.76 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was at 1.78 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,39,62,664, while the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 216.70 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News
Health Ministry

