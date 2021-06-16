India logs 62,224 new Covid-19 infections, 2,542 deaths

India on Wednesday reported 62,224 Covid-19 cases, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, marking a slight increase from Tuesday's 60,471 cases.
The country also reported 2,542 deaths, taking its total fatalities to 3,79,573.
Active Covid-19 cases fell by 47,946 to 8,65,432, while recoveries increased by 1,07,628 to 2,83,88,100.
A total of 26,19,72,014 Covid vaccine doses have been administered so far across the country.
