India logs 62,224 new Covid-19 infections, 2,542 deaths

India logs 62,224 new Covid-19 infections, 2,542 deaths

Active Covid-19 cases fell by 47,946 to 8,65,432

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 16 2021, 09:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2021, 09:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

India on Wednesday reported 62,224 Covid-19 cases, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, marking a slight increase from Tuesday's 60,471 cases.

The country also reported 2,542 deaths, taking its total fatalities to 3,79,573.

Active Covid-19 cases fell by 47,946 to 8,65,432, while recoveries increased by 1,07,628 to 2,83,88,100.

A total of 26,19,72,014 Covid vaccine doses have been administered so far across the country.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mackenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries

Mackenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries

Suman: 'The Family Man' is a fresh take on thrillers

Suman: 'The Family Man' is a fresh take on thrillers

DH Toon | 'Spinners who can bowl beamers for Cabinet'

DH Toon | 'Spinners who can bowl beamers for Cabinet'

Did burrito cost an American runner her Olympic dream?

Did burrito cost an American runner her Olympic dream?

A momentous day: New York lifts most Covid restrictions

A momentous day: New York lifts most Covid restrictions

Russia, once a space superpower, now turns to China

Russia, once a space superpower, now turns to China

SpaceX Starlink faces fresh legal challenge

SpaceX Starlink faces fresh legal challenge

 