India logs 6,396 new Covid-19 cases, 201 deaths

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 04 2022, 08:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 08:59 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

India on Friday reported 6,396 new Covid-19 cases and 201 deaths, government data updated at 8 am showed.

The country's total caseload is currently at 4,29,51,556 and the death toll at 5,14,589.

More to follow...

