India logs 67,084 new Covid-19 cases, 1,241 more deaths

The active cases now stand at 7,90,789

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 10 2022, 09:09 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2022, 09:09 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

India on Thursday reported 67, 084 new Covid-19 infections and 1,241 more deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 

The active cases now stand at 7,90,789 and  the overall toll is 5,06,520.   

Meanwhile, describing the new Covid-19  variants as the "wild card," a top World Health Organization official has warned that the Omicron will not be the last one and the possibility of newer variants is really high.

During a question and answer session live-streamed on WHO’s social media platforms  on Tuesday, the WHO Covid-19 Technical Lead Maria Van Kerkhove said that the global health agency is tracking four different versions of Omicron.

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

