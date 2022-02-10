India logs 67,084 new Covid-19 cases, 1,241 more deaths

India on Thursday reported 67, 084 new Covid-19 infections and 1,241 more deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The active cases now stand at 7,90,789 and the overall toll is 5,06,520.

Meanwhile, describing the new Covid-19 variants as the "wild card," a top World Health Organization official has warned that the Omicron will not be the last one and the possibility of newer variants is really high.

During a question and answer session live-streamed on WHO’s social media platforms on Tuesday, the WHO Covid-19 Technical Lead Maria Van Kerkhove said that the global health agency is tracking four different versions of Omicron.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: