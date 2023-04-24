India logs 7,178 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

India logs 7,178 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours; active cases dip to 65,683

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 24 2023, 10:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 11:46 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India has logged 7,178 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped after 69 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,345 with 16 deaths, which includes eight reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases stood at 65,683. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 9.16 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.41 per cent.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.48 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43, 01,865 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

