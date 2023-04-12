India logs 7,830 Covid cases, active caseload tops 40K

India logs 7,830 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload tops 40,000

The active Covid-19 cases have now increased to 40,215

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 12 2023, 10:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 10:14 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

India on Wednesday registered a single-day rise of 7,830 new Covid-19 infections, the highest in over seven months, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 

The active Covid-19 cases have now increased to 40,215. 

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for experiments on Earth

NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for experiments on Earth

Dozens of dead stingrays found on Brazil beach

Dozens of dead stingrays found on Brazil beach

Can intelligence be separated from the body?

Can intelligence be separated from the body?

Mangaluru's Pilikula Biological Park gets Asiatic lion

Mangaluru's Pilikula Biological Park gets Asiatic lion

E-autos yet to catch on despite B'luru’s EV progress

E-autos yet to catch on despite B'luru’s EV progress

'1 in 5 Americans have a family member killed by guns'

'1 in 5 Americans have a family member killed by guns'

B'lureans on ChatGPT: Useful but needs to be mastered 

B'lureans on ChatGPT: Useful but needs to be mastered 

DH Toon | 'Gaumutra' unfit for humans, says new study

DH Toon | 'Gaumutra' unfit for humans, says new study

 