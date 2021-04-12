India logs nearly 1.7 lakh new Covid-19 cases in a fresh peak, over 900 deaths

Hitting another record daily high of 1,68,912 new coronavirus infections, India's Covid-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,35,27,717, while the active cases breached the 12-lakh mark for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll increased to 1,70,179 with 904 daily new fatalities, the highest this year, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 33rd day in a row, the active cases increased to 12,01,009 comprising 8.29 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate further dropped to 90.44 per cent, the ministry said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,21,56,529, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.27 per cent, the data stated.

Amid an unprecedented burden on health infrastructure in 15 states and Delhi, which are witnessing an upward trajectory, authorities have started reserving more hospitals for Covid patients and taking steps to address any shortage of medical supplies, besides enhancing curbs on the movement of people.

Meanwhile, a massive vaccination push, dubbed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the beginning of another major war against coronavirus, was launched on April 11.

(With PTI inputs)