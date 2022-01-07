India logs over 1.17L new Covid cases; Omicron tally tops 3,000

India logs over 1.17L Covid cases; Omicron tally at 3K

In the past 24 hours, 302 deaths were reported due to the virus, bringing the national toll to 4,83,178

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 07 2022, 08:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 10:15 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India reported 1,17,100 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, breaching the 1-lakh mark for the first time since June 7, according to government data.

The transmissible Omicron variant, which is leading a fresh surge of cases in the country, has been detected in 3,007 cases from 27 states so far and 1,199 have recovered.

In the past 24 hours, 302 deaths were reported due to the virus, bringing the national toll to 4,83,178. 

During the same period, 30,836 recoveries were reported and total recoveries are at 3,43,71,845. The daily positivity rate is at 7.74 per cent.

More to follow...

