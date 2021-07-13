India logs over 2,000 Covid deaths, 31,443 new infections

With 31,443 new coronavirus infections, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 3,09,07,282, while the total recoveries crossed three crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,10,784 with 2,020 fresh fatalities.

The active cases in the country have declined to 4,32,778.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with the chief ministers of eight north-eastern states today to discuss the Covid-19 situation amid concerns over the coronavirus numbers in the region.

A senior physicist, who was pro-vice-chancellor of the University of Hyderabad and has thoroughly analysed the Covid-19 pattern in India, said on Monday that the third wave appeared to have set in on July 4.

(With PTI inputs)