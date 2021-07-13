India logs 2,020 Covid deaths, 31,443 new infections

India logs over 2,000 Covid deaths, 31,443 new infections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with the chief ministers of eight north-eastern states

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 13 2021, 10:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 10:50 ist
People crowd at Janpath market during Covid-19 lockdown relaxation, in New Delhi, Monday, July 12, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

With 31,443 new coronavirus infections, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 3,09,07,282, while the total recoveries crossed three crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,10,784 with 2,020 fresh fatalities.

The active cases in the country have declined to 4,32,778.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with the chief ministers of eight north-eastern states today to discuss the Covid-19 situation amid concerns over the coronavirus numbers in the region.

A senior physicist, who was pro-vice-chancellor of the University of Hyderabad and has thoroughly analysed the Covid-19 pattern in India, said on Monday that the third wave appeared to have set in on July 4.

(With PTI inputs)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Barca wants to keep Messi, but La Liga may not allow it

Barca wants to keep Messi, but La Liga may not allow it

Daily tests, cardboard beds: 24 hrs at Olympic Village

Daily tests, cardboard beds: 24 hrs at Olympic Village

BMC claims 'Trump treatment' successful for Covid-19

BMC claims 'Trump treatment' successful for Covid-19

DH Toon | What's the need for a new population policy?

DH Toon | What's the need for a new population policy?

On this farm, cows are in charge, or at least coequals

On this farm, cows are in charge, or at least coequals

Cars, buildings swept away in Himachal flash floods

Cars, buildings swept away in Himachal flash floods

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

 