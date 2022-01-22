India logs over 3.37 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 488 deaths

India logs over 3.37 lakh new Covid cases, 488 deaths

Active cases now stand at 21,13,365 with the daily positivity rate at 17.22%

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 22 2022, 09:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2022, 09:30 ist
The death toll due to the virus is 4,88,884. Credit: DH Photo

India on Saturday reported 3,37,704 new Covid-19 cases — 9,550 fewer than a day before — and 488 deaths, government data showed.

The country recorded 2,42,676 recoveries during the same period. Active cases now stand at 21,13,365 with the daily positivity rate at 17.22 per cent.

India has so far seen 10,050 total Omicron cases, an increase of 3.69 per cent from a day prior.

The death toll due to the infection at is 4,88,884.

More to follow...

