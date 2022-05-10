India looking at tapping new markets for edible oil: FM

According to her, India is facing various hurdles on import of edible oils due to the Ukraine conflict

PTI
PTI,
  • May 10 2022, 21:09 ist
  • updated: May 10 2022, 21:09 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

India was looking at tapping new markets for import of edible oils, following the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

According to her, the country was facing various hurdles on import of edible oils due to the conflict. "Everyone knows there is a war going on between Russia and Ukraine. There are various hurdles in terms of importing oils. You know we are not able to import edible oil, we were getting sunflower oil. Now, we are not," she said at an event.

"Now, we are importing edible oils from various other markets and are also looking at newer markets," she said. Sitharaman said due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, an opportunity has also arisen for industrialists in terms of tapping those markets for exports from India. "Earlier, they (Ukraine and Russia) were exporting to some markets. Now, they are not exporting (due to the conflict). We have got an opportunity to export to those countries (where Ukraine and Russia were exporting). You (as industrialists) should also look at opportunities in every challenge and the Central government was always ready to offer its support," she said.

The Finance Minister was speaking at the Stakeholder's Outreach Programme organised by Directorate General of Foreign Trade on the occasion of India signing a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the United Arab Emirates and the Economic Cooperation Trade Agreement (ECTA) with Australia.

