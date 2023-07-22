India making great efforts in green growth: PM Modi

India making great efforts in green growth and energy transition, says PM Modi

Addressing via video link the G20 Energy Ministers' Meeting, which is currently under way in Goa, he also said that India has shown leadership in climate action.

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Jul 22 2023, 11:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 11:13 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is making great efforts in green growth and energy transition, and asserted that the country is moving ahead strongly on its climate commitments.

Addressing via video link the G20 Energy Ministers' Meeting, which is currently under way in Goa, he also said that India has shown leadership in climate action.

"India is making great efforts in green growth and energy transition. India is the most populated nation and fastest-growing large economy. Yet we are moving strongly on our climate commitments," he said.

"We achieved our non-fossil installed electric capacity target nine years in advance. We have set a higher target. We plan to achieve 50 per cent non-fossil electricity by 2030," the prime minister said.

The world looks up to this G20 group for advanced, sustainable, affordable, inclusive and clean energy transition, he said. "While doing this, it is important that our brothers and sisters in the global south are not left behind. We must ensure low-cost finance for developing countries," he said.

We must find ways to bridge technology gaps promote energy security and work on diversifying supply chains, the PM said, and called for strengthening collaboration on fuels for the future.

India News
Goa
Panaji
G20
Narendra Modi
G20 summit

