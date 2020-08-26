India may manufacture Russian Covid-19 vaccine: Report

Russia and India have begun talks over Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V and Russia has provided initial information about the vaccine to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Sputnik V vaccine is an adenovirus vector-based vaccine.

According to an NDTV report, asked about any plans for a joint venture with Indian pharma companies, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said: "Yes, production of the vaccine is an important issue, we look to Indian drug producers to co-partner as we believe India is capable of producing Gamaleya Institute vaccine and it is important to say that these partnerships should produce a vaccine that enables us to cover the demand that we have received."

“Some initial information on the vaccine has been shared and communication has been made to the office of principal scientific advisor, health ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research,” a senior government official told the publication.

The vaccine will have to undergo trials in India in order to be made available to the public, the senior official told the website, adding that the process has not started yet.

India is currently testing three vaccine candidates, Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN and Cadila Healthcare’s vaccine candidate have completed phase 1 of clinical trials while Serum Institute is conducting phase 2/3 trials.