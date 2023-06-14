India mulls hosting animation film festival

India mulls hosting animation film festival

The I&B Secretary said India was among the few countries that provided cash incentives to foreign companies for making AVGC content in the country.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 14 2023, 20:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 20:44 ist
I&B Ministry Secretary Apurva Chandra. Credit: Twitter/@IndiaExpo2020

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra on Thursday met Annecy Festival Director Michael Marin to explore the possibility of hosting an animation film festival in India.

Chandra led the Indian delegation at the Annecy International Animation Festival in France to showcase India's prowess in creating animation and VFX (visual effects) content for global audiences.

"The Animation, Gaming, Visual Effects and Comics (AVGC) Sector in India is making progress with the adoption of world-class techniques and innovative technologies, coupled with a pool of immensely talented professionals," Chandra said.

He said India was among the few countries that provided cash incentives to foreign companies for making AVGC content in the country.

Read | A film festival that ended with a bang

"The incentives are the same as for shooting films in India. This is a huge opportunity for companies to benefit from this. As a country, we are committed to providing incentives to the industry, as well as supporting pre and post-production activities in India," Chandra said.

At the festival, Chandra met Marin and discussed the possibilities of strengthening India's engagement at Annecy, a city in southeastern France.

He also discussed the potential of collaboration between the two countries to host an animation film festival in India.

Chandra inaugurated the India Pavilion, which has been designed on the theme of the Saraswati Yantra, and also interacted with the Indian creative community who have won entries into the prestigious Annecy festival competition in 2023.

Over the course of its 60 years, the Annecy Festival has established itself as a global event dedicated to animation, bringing together professionals from the sector to celebrate animation's creative and diverse styles and techniques.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Film festival
Information and Broadcasting Ministry

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

 