India not only on track to achieve its Paris Agreement targets, but to exceed them: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conveyed to the world that India was on track to not just meet, but exceed its Paris climate accord commitments, which includes expanding production of electricity from renewable energy sources and increasing the forest cover.

"From 2.63 Gigawatts renewable capacity in 2014, we have a capacity of 36 GW in 2020 and will have 175 GW by 2022. Now there is a target of 450 GW by 2030,” the Prime Minister said through a video link at the UN Climate Ambition Summit that celebrated five years of the historic Paris accord.

“India is not only on track to achieve its Paris Agreement targets, but to exceed them beyond expectations. We have reduced our emission intensity by 21% over 2005 levels.”

The target is to reduce the emission intensity of the GDP by 33-35% by 2030.

According to an assessment made by the Union Environment Ministry, India is the only G20 country whose nationally determined contributions (NDC) lead to less than two degrees Celsius rise in temperature – the central goal of the Paris treaty. None of the developed countries’ NDCs are Paris-compliant.

“In 2047, India will celebrate 100 years as a modern, independent nation. Centennial India will not only meet its own targets, but will also exceed your expectations,” the Prime Minister said.

A day before Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar said India's historical contribution to climate change was only 3%.

“India is not responsible for the problem of climate change. Still we will do our bit. Presently, we are contributing only 6.8% of global emissions and per capita emissions is only 1.9 tonnes. Thus, our historical as well present contribution to Green House Gas emissions is low.”

"We are among the few countries who are Paris Agreement compliant, which means our actions lead to maximum temperature rise of 2 degrees Celsius which is to be achieved by 2100. India is the only G20 country complying with the Paris agreement," Javadekar said.