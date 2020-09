India on Saturday became the world’s second most Covid-19 affected nation, overtaking Brazil.

With more than six million cases, the US retains the pole position, followed by India, Brazil and Russia. India has 40,92,550 Covid-19 positive cases, according to DH's tally, against Brazil’s 40,91,550, according to an unofficial worldwide database of Covid-19 cases. It may take a day for the official record to reflect the trend.

