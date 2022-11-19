India offers to host secretariat for global 'No Money for Terror' initiative

India on Saturday proposed to host a permanent secretariat to deal with anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism issues as part of the 'No Money for Terror' initiative.

"Time is ripe for a permanent secretariat to be established. In order to take this thought forward, India offers to establish a permanent secretariat in the country. Shortly, India will circulate a discussion paper to all participants for their valuable comments," a statement issued at the end of the two-day 'No Money for Terror' conclave stated.

The two-day conference was attended by 450 delegates from over 75 nations and international organisations. The conclave welcomed Germany's offer to host the NMFT in 2024 or 2025 while the process to finalise the host for the 2023 conference is on, the statement said. New Delhi is also optimistic about institutionalising the 'No Money for Terror' conference by ensuring it as an annual event, the functionary said.

In his speech, without naming Pakistan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said some countries repeatedly support terrorists and have made terrorism their state policy. He stressed a "strict economic crackdown" in these terror havens. He appealed to the international community to rise above their geo-political interests and continue to fight "shoulder-to-shoulder" against the increasingly complex and borderless threat. "No country or organisation can successfully combat terrorism alone," Shah said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "Terror is terror and no political spin can ever justify it." "We will shine the spotlight on this peril - and all those involved in nurturing and furthering it," he said. Pakistan and Afghanistan did not participate in the conference, while China was invited but did not come, officials said.